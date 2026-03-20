Congress fourth list out: 7 candidates named, 11 seats for Raijor Dal; Akhil Gogoi to contest from Sibsagar

The Indian National Congress has unveiled its fourth list of candidates for the Assam Assembly elections 2026, announcing nominees for seven constituencies while allocating 11 seats to alliance partner Raijor Dal under a seat-sharing arrangement.

As per the decision of the party’s Central Election Committee, Congress has fielded Bidisha Neog from Jalukbari, Rohit Pariga from Tangla, Jayanta Borah from Biswanath, Dr. Joy Prakash Das from Nowboicha (SC), Gyandip Mohan from Mahmora, Pran Kurmi from Titabor, and Rahul Roy from Hailakandi.

Sl. No. Constituency No. Constituency Name Candidate Name 1 37 Jalukbari Bidisha Neog 2 48 Tangla Rohit Pariga 3 70 Biswanath Jayanta Borah 4 75 Nowboicha (SC) Dr. Joy Prakash Das 5 94 Mahmora Gyandip Mohan 6 102 Titabor Pran Kurmi 7 121 Hailakandi Rahul Roy

Reinforcing opposition unity ahead of the April 9 polls, the party has left 11 constituencies for Raijor Dal.

These include Manas, Dalgaon, Dhing, Kaliabor, Tezpur, Sissibargaon, Margherita, Digboi, Sibsagar, Mariani, and Bokakhat—many of which are politically significant battlegrounds.

The fourth list comes at a crucial juncture as political parties accelerate candidate announcements and alliance strategies. The Congress–Raijor Dal pact is being viewed as a calculated effort to consolidate anti-BJP votes and avoid vote-splitting in key constituencies.

Meanwhile, the Raijor Dal has officially announced its candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, naming Akhil Gogoi from the Sibsagar constituency.

According to an official notification issued by the party, the decision was taken by the central election committee of Raijor Dal.

The document, dated March 20, 2026, confirms that Akhil Gogoi will contest from the 96 No. Sibsagar Legislative Assembly Constituency.

With both allies expected to soon finalise their remaining candidates, Assam’s electoral landscape is set for intense multi-cornered contests across regions.