Congress general secretary Jitendra Singh quits Assam charge after BJP's hat-trick win

Jitendra Singh, the All India Congress Committee's General Secretary in charge of Assam, resigned from his post on Monday, May 4, hours after the BJP secured a third consecutive term in the state assembly elections.

In a letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Singh said he was tendering his resignation "with immediate effect," taking personal responsibility for the party's poor showing. The BJP secured 82 seats and led in several more, crossing the majority mark comfortably, while NDA allies added to the tally — leaving Congress with little to show despite a high-decibel campaign.

The NDA won 102 of the 126 assembly seats, with Himanta Biswa Sarma set to return as Chief Minister for a third term.

"The recent election results have been deeply disappointing, and I take full responsibility for my role in the outcome," Singh wrote. "Despite our best efforts, we were unable to meet the expectations of the people of Assam whom we sought to serve."

The resignation comes against a backdrop of long-standing discontent within the Assam Congress. Party workers had previously raised concerns about a lack of strategic direction, poor election preparedness, and inadequate mobilisation of grassroots workers under his watch.

Singh, however, struck a conciliatory tone in his letter. "I remain committed to the values and vision of the Congress Party and will continue to support the party's efforts in any capacity deemed appropriate," he wrote, thanking Kharge for his "guidance and support" throughout his tenure.

The resignation adds to the Congress's troubles in the north-east, where the party has struggled to mount a serious challenge to the BJP's dominance.