“Congress govt will enhance education, healthcare across Assam”: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi pledged major upgrades to education and healthcare across the state, including remote tea garden areas, should his party win the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing supporters during the 'Samay Paribartanar Yatra' in Dibrugarh district on March 1, Gogoi outlined plans to empower women through direct scheme benefits and small-scale businesses.

"We want to create a better environment for education and healthcare in every village, including the tea garden areas. We aim to empower women by promoting small-scale enterprises so that they can become self-reliant," he said.

"Eligible women will receive aid straight into their bank accounts—no party meetings required," he added, contrasting this with the current BJP administration's approach.

The yatra, which began in Naharkatia and covered Duliajan and Tingkhong via padayatra and bike rally, saw Gogoi engage with the Ghinai Baptist Christian community. He lit candles at a local church, praying for unity and progress.

Accompanied by Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, MP Pradyut Bordoloi, and former MPs Paban Singh Ghatowar and Ripun Bora, Gogoi emphasised building a "new greater Assam" by bridging communities beyond caste or creed.

Gogoi described the march as more than politics—a genuine bid to connect with people. The yatra continues into Tinsukia district today, covering Makum, Doomdooma, and Margherita. Polls for the 126-member assembly are slated for March-April.