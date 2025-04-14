Assam Minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Atul Bora took a swipe at the Congress party, claiming it no longer has an existence in the state. Expressing confidence in the NDA alliance, he said he was certain of its victory in the upcoming panchayat elections.

"We will win because Congress has no existence here," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Bora said, "Panchayat elections are near, which is important for us. We will contest these elections as per the NDA. We will win because Congress has no existence here."

He also extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Assam on the occasion of Rongali Bihu. "Rongali Bihu is an important festival for us; it symbolizes unity," he said.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister and AGP Working President Keshab Mahanta said that the party has urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to contest the upcoming Panchayat elections together as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking to ANI, Mahanta said, "We have requested the Chief Minister and the BJP to contest the Panchayat election together as NDA."



On April 2, the Assam State Election Commission announced that the state's Panchayat elections will be held in two phases on May 2 and 7.

State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar informed ANI that the first phase of polling will take place on May 2 in 14 districts, while the second phase is set for May 7 in the remaining 13 districts. The counting of votes for both phases will be conducted on May 11.

More than 1.80 crore voters, including 90.71 lakh male voters, 89.65 lakh female voters and 408 other voters, will exercise their franchise in 25007 polling stations.

"There will be no political party-affiliated candidates at the Gaon Panchayat level. Political party-affiliated candidates will only be at the Anchalik Panchayat and Zilla Parishad levels," Alok Kumar said.

The nomination filing process was held from April 3 to April 11 for both phases. The nomination papers were scrutinised on April 12. The candidate's date of withdrawal is April 17. The election will be held at the Gaon Panchayat, Aanchik Panchayat, and Zilla Parishad levels.