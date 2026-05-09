Congress high command to decide on leadership changes after review meeting: Ripun Bora

Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora on May 9 said that the party high command will take an appropriate decision regarding leadership responsibilities in Assam after a detailed organisational review scheduled for May 10.

Speaking to reporters, Bora stated that the review process has already begun, though the meeting on May 9 is only a “preliminary homework preparation review.” He said the main review meeting would involve district presidents, district in-charges and senior party functionaries.

Referring to speculation surrounding the future role of Gaurav Gogoi, Bora said the matter would be decided by the Congress high command.

“Whether Gaurav Gogoi wants to resign or not, the decision will ultimately be taken by the high command. They are monitoring the situation closely. If they feel there is no need for removal, they will not do it. If they feel changes are necessary, they will take action,” Bora said.

He further informed that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting will soon be convened in the presence of AICC observers, during which one among the 19 winning Congress MLAs will be selected as the CLP leader.

Bora also stressed that leadership within the Congress functions collectively and not individually.

“All of us in the party are equally responsible for every work. Although there will be one leader, decisions in the Congress party are taken mutually,” he added.

The Congress secured 19 seats in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, while the BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority.