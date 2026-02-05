Congress holds BLA training camp for 222 booth committees in Assam’s Margherita

A training camp for Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of the Indian National Congress (INC) under the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency was held on February 5, at the Margherita Congress Bhawan. The programme was organised by the Margherita Block Congress Committee and covered BLAs from all 222 booth committees of the constituency.

Several senior Congress leaders and party functionaries attended the programme, including Margherita Block Congress Committee President Chitra Borgohain, General Secretary Alfaz Ahmed, Deepjyoti Taye, Vice President Toufik Khan, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Social Media Co-Chairman Prateek Bordoloi, representatives of the Mahila Congress and other frontal wings of the party.

The training session was conducted by Binod Verma, Master Trainer of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), along with Coordinator Toufik Khan, Vice President of the Margherita Block Congress Committee. The training was attended by Booth Level Agents from 222 booth committees, Mandal presidents, block committee members and aspiring candidates from the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency.

During the camp, detailed training and guidance were provided to BLAs and Congress workers to prepare them for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. Speaking on the occasion, AICC Master Trainer Binod Verma said the objective of the training camp was to equip Booth Level Agents and party workers with proper knowledge and skills required for effective grassroots-level work. He added that participants attended the programme with sincerity and dedication, reflecting the party’s preparedness for the forthcoming elections.