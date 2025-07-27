Congress holds protest in Diphu demanding CBI probe into Namrata Engtipi and Jyoshita Das cases

The Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) staged a dharna in Diphu on Saturday, calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into two high-profile cases that have sparked public outrage — the alleged murder of Namrata Engtipi and the suicide of Public Works Department Junior Engineer Jyoshita Das in Bongaigaon.

The protest was spearheaded by KADCC President Raton Engti, accompanied by party vice-presidents, general secretaries, spokespersons, and a large number of Congress workers. Demonstrators expressed grave concern over the rising incidents of crimes against women in the state and accused the BJP-led government of failing to uphold women’s safety and justice.

Speaking at the protest site, Raton Engti strongly criticized the government's handling of both cases and emphasized the need for an impartial and thorough investigation. “Justice has been delayed, and now it risks being denied. A CBI inquiry is crucial to ensure transparency and accountability,” he said.

The Congress party alleged that systemic lapses in law enforcement and the apathy of the administration have contributed to an environment of fear and injustice. Protesters held placards and raised slogans demanding swift action, particularly against the backdrop of increasing instances of rape and violence against women in Assam.