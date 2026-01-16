Congress holds strategy meet in Delhi to chalk out Assam Assembly poll plan

The Congress top leadership on January 16 held a crucial strategy meeting to review preparations for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, bringing together senior observers and state leaders to fine-tune the party’s campaign roadmap.

The meeting was held at the official residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at 10, Rajaji Marg, and was attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi. Senior Congress leaders including AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, and AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh were also present.

Congress senior observers Bhupesh Baghel, former Chhattisgarh chief minister, and D K Shivakumar, Karnataka deputy chief minister, attended the meeting after arriving in the national capital for the discussions. Assam Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia and other senior state leaders also participated.

Sources said the meeting focused on organisational preparedness, electoral strategy, coordination between observers and the state unit, and challenges specific to Assam as the party looks to regain power after remaining out of office for two consecutive terms.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly are scheduled to be held in the coming months, alongside polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal. The Congress aims to mount a strong challenge to the ruling BJP in Assam, where the party is intensifying its political activity ahead of the high-stakes elections.