Congress imposed emergency to retain power, says Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia on June 25 launched a sharp attack on the Congress over the imposition of the Emergency in 1975, describing it as one of the darkest chapters in India's democratic history and alleging that it was imposed solely to retain political power.

In a statement issued from the BJP's state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Saikia said the proclamation of the Emergency on June 25, 1975, reflected the extent to which the Congress leadership was willing to go to remain in office.

"The proclamation of the Emergency stands as one of the most reprehensible examples of the Congress Party's determination to cling to power at any cost," Saikia said, alleging that democratic institutions and constitutional norms were undermined during the period.

He stated that the Emergency was imposed on the advice of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and formally proclaimed by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed. According to Saikia, the period witnessed severe restrictions on civil liberties, suppression of political opposition and curbs on press freedom.

The BJP leader alleged that more than one lakh opposition leaders and political workers were arrested and imprisoned during the 21-month Emergency period, while democratic protests and dissenting voices were systematically suppressed. He also claimed that organisations such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were banned and several leaders of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani, were jailed.

Saikia further referred to the political developments preceding the Emergency, including the Allahabad High Court verdict that invalidated Indira Gandhi's election. He alleged that instead of stepping down in keeping with democratic conventions, she chose to impose the Emergency to remain in power.

He maintained that the Emergency serves as a reminder of the dangers posed when political interests are placed above constitutional values and democratic principles.

Marking the 51st anniversary of the Emergency, the Bharatiya Janata Party observed June 25 as "Black Day" across the country. In Assam, commemorative programmes were organised at organisational district and mandal levels.

The main state-level event was held at the Damodar Dev Auditorium of Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati. During the programme, 41 Loktantra Senanis—individuals who were imprisoned or persecuted for opposing the Emergency between June 25, 1975 and March 21, 1977—were honoured for their contribution to the defence of democracy.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, BJP Assam Pradesh in-charge Harish Dwivedi, Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass, ministers Nilamoni Sen Deka and Kaushik Rai, Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi and several other party leaders and public representatives.

Speakers at the programme reflected on the political circumstances surrounding the Emergency and reiterated their commitment to safeguarding democratic institutions and constitutional values.