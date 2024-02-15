Assam state minister of Transport, Excise & Fisheries Parimal Suklabaidya asserted that in the coming days, only a handful of Congress leaders will be left in the country.

While interacting with a few media on the current status of the Congress party, the minister said, "Not only Barak valley in entire Assam Congress in finished. The public has seen the Congress governance and the public is unhappy about it and the same is presented on the election day."

Further, the minister claimed that the way in 2016 BJP came into power in the state justified the public's outcry for development which was not seen during the Congress days.

The minister also said that in today's time, only the BJP can bring development in India and the day will come when people have to find Congress leaders in the entire country.

It is to be mentioned here that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 14 welcomed the decision of two Congress MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das extending their unconditional support to the BJP government.



Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomes Congress MLAs' 'open support' to BJP

In a press conference held today, the chief minister of Assam said that it is truly a fortunate day after two Congress MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das extended their 'open support' towards BJP and especially towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies that will give a boost to the party in their endeavour to serve the people of the state.

"It is a very fortunate day for us, as two Congress members Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das have extended their unconditional support towards BJP. Our government will be more powerful now as we promise to serve the people more even better than before. With Basanta Das's support who has already served as a minister earlier and is now the legislator of Mangaldoi, I hope BJP is able to bring forth positive changes in the region through the cooperation of the legislator", said CM Sarma.

"Now as Kamalakhya Dey has already resigned from his post, we aim to serve the people even better with his support. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to both MLAs on their decision." added CM Sarma.