Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Biswa Sarma criticized the Congress party on September 4, alleging that they were hiding behind the defense of "Freedom of Speech" rather than taking action against their alliance partners for anti-Hindu statements.

In a strongly-worded statement posted on his microblogging account, Sarma stated, "Instead of addressing anti-Hindu statements from their alliance partners, the Congress is seeking refuge under the umbrella of 'Freedom of Speech'." He further questioned Congress's stance, asking whether they would have reacted similarly if the controversial statement had targeted Islam or Christianity.

Sarma went on to claim that "Congress is now an active participant in the 'Annihilation of Sanatan Dharma' gang."

The controversy erupted after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin made a statement calling for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma, sparking outrage and condemnation from various quarters, including BJP leaders.

In response to the escalating situation, the Congress party defended its position. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal held a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi, where he stated, "Our stance is clear. 'Sarva Dharma Samabhava' (respect for all religions) is the Congress' ideology. However, it is essential to recognize that every political party has the liberty to express its views... We respect everyone's beliefs."

This statement comes in the midst of criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party President JP Nadda. They accused the Congress and the opposition Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) of "insulting" India's culture and history.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad particularly questioned the Congress' silence on the matter. Addressing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi directly, he said, "Rahul Gandhi ji, your allies have openly insulted Sanatan Dharma. Why the silence? Is your temple visits just a pretense?"