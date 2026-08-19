‘Congress killed rhinos, destroyed Kaziranga’: Pijush Hazarika hits out at Opposition

Assam Agriculture Minister and Karbi Anglong district Guardian Minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday, August 19 criticised the Congress over its stand on the protection of Kaziranga National Park, accusing the party of having failed to protect the one-horned rhinoceros during its earlier tenure.

Speaking in Diphu, Hazarika alleged that the Congress was now raising the issue of Kaziranga despite its past record on rhino conservation. He also took a dig at Congress leaders over their understanding of environmental regulations.

“The Congress, which killed rhinos and destroyed Kaziranga, is now talking about protecting Kaziranga,” Hazarika said. Referring to a Congress leader who had studied abroad, he added that the leader “does not even understand the difference between an Eco-Sensitive Zone and an Economic Sensitive Zone.”

Hazarika also questioned what form of agitation the Congress would undertake on the issue and asked the party to explain to the people of Assam its record on rhino protection.

The minister was in Diphu on Wednesday to attend several programmes. He held a review meeting with senior officials of the Agriculture, Irrigation and other departments at the conference hall of the Kazir Ronghangpi Guest House.

Later, he attended an agriculture industry programme at the Sertalin Auditorium, where he outlined various government-backed agricultural loan opportunities and urged farmers in Karbi Anglong to make effective use of the schemes to improve their livelihoods and achieve greater economic self-reliance.

Hazarika announced that development schemes worth at least Rs 400 crore would be undertaken in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong over the next five years.

He also said the government would work towards planting five lakh fruit-bearing saplings every year in each of the five Assembly constituencies across the two hill districts.

The minister said the review meeting also discussed the possibility of expanding palm oil and makhana cultivation in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong as part of efforts to diversify agricultural activities in the region.