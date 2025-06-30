Congress launches ‘Assam Justice Portal’ to strengthen citizen engagement and flag governance failures

In a move aimed at fostering public engagement and holding the state government accountable, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday, June 30 launched the 'Assam Justice Portal', a digital platform designed to document governance shortcomings and address public grievances.

The initiative was officially inaugurated at a ceremonial event held at Rajiv Bhawan, the party’s state headquarters in Guwahati, by the Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia. He was joined by senior party leaders including MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur, and other key office-bearers.

Designed as a virtual interface between citizens and the opposition, the portal aims to allow people across Assam to voice their concerns related to public services and administration. It will cover a broad spectrum of issues — from public health, education, and infrastructure, to governance lapses in Panchayati Raj institutions.

“The Assam Justice Portal is a step toward making the opposition more responsive and responsible,” said Saikia. “It will help amplify the voice of the people and directly draw the government’s attention to areas where governance is falling short. We believe in transparent and accountable governance, and this platform is a reflection of that vision.”

According to the Congress leadership, citizens can submit complaints or flag irregularities on the portal, which will then be assessed and forwarded to the relevant government departments for necessary action.

Party representatives highlighted that the initiative also serves as a mechanism to document on-the-ground realities, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas where lapses in essential services are often underreported. Through this portal, the Congress intends to build a repository of data-driven reports on issues ranging from road connectivity, healthcare, and education to sanitation and civic management.

The APCC described the portal as not merely a grievance redressal system, but a strategic tool to counter what it sees as persistent administrative inefficiency and neglect, especially in remote areas.