CACHAR:Assam Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Naiwritaa Joy Shukla faced attacks and threats during the election campaign on Friday, March 4.

According to the sources, she was attacked in ward no 3 of sonai, Cachar district by miscreants during the municipal election campaign. She also alleged that the miscreants threatened death and alleged that the attackers were BJP men.

"During my campaigning today in Sonai, Cachar I was attacked by BJP gundas. The goon asked me to Jai Shri Ram & when I told him it's Jai Sita Ram & Har Har Mahadev he attacked and then gave death threats.

We will be never scared of such goons & we will always fight for the people," Says Naiwritaa Joy Shukla in a tweet.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chairman Manjit Mahanta said the leader was attacked and threatened to die without causing any miscreants.

On the other hand, leader Naiwritaa Jai Shukla also took to Twitter to say that during the election campaign, suddenly people supported by the BJP came and asked them to come and shout Jai Shri Ram.

In the end, the leader starts chanting 'Jai Sita Ram' and 'Har Har Mahadev'. But even after that bjp men attacked her for not saying Jai Shri Ram and threatened to kill her.

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