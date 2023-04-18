Former Congress leader Dr Angkita Dutta on April 18 accused the National Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV of allegedly harassing her and discriminating against her.

In a series of tweets, she alleged that despite being harassed by Srinivas BV, she kept quiet for the sake of the party.

''I am a four generations congressman. I have contested internal organization twice, make a booth committee, beaten by police. My education is from Pol Sc to LLB in Delhi Uni, to Ph.D. at Guwahati University. We keep quiet for the sake of the party. But harassment doesn’t stop by Srinivas,'' she tweeted.

I am a four generations congressmen. I have contest internal organisation twice, make booth committee, beaten by police. My education from Pol Sc to LLB in Delhi Uni, to PhD in Guwahati University. We keep quiet for the sake of the party. But harassment doesn’t stop by Srinivas — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023

She further recalled that when previous IYC president Keshav Kumar had sexually harassed and because of the MeToo campaign, he was compelled to remove her.

''Now despite being mentally harassed and discriminated by @srinivasiyc for 6 months. I have been told to keep Mum and no enquiry is initiated @RahulGandhi,'' he she added.

When previous @IYC President Keshav Kumar had sexually harassed and because of #MeToo came out. He was compelled to remove. Now despite being mentally harassed and discriminated by @srinivasiyc for 6 months. I have been told to keep

Mum and no enquiry is initiated @RahulGandhi — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023

She further said that she had a lot of faith in Rahul Gandhi and she went to Jammu during Bharat Jodo Yatra to apprise him of Srinivas's harassment and demeaning use of language towards her.

''It's April now and still no equity against him,'' she added.

I had a lot of faith in @RahulGandhi and went to Jammu during @bharatjodo to appraise him of @srinivasiyc harassment and demeaning use of language towards me. It’s April now and still no equity against him. — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023

She said that she has kept herself quiet for months waiting for the party to take action against Srinivas yet no one seems interested, adding, ''In the guise of his PR is getting away with all kind of wrongdoings''.



However, when India Today NE tried to contact Srinivas seeking his reactions over the same, he was unreachable.

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