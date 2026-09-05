Congress leader arrested with heroin in Assam’s Samaguri

A senior Congress leader from Assam’s Samaguri, Rabbul Islam, was arrested by Rupohihat Police on Saturday, September 5, in connection with the alleged possession of heroin.

Islam, also known as Raju, was allegedly found in possession of heroin during a police operation in the Samaguri area.

Islam is a senior Congress leader in Samaguri, while his wife, Mohsina Arfuz, is also associated with the Congress and serves as a member of Jiumari panchayat.

Islam is also the proprietor of a Customer Service Point (CSP) of Union Bank.

The arrest comes amid a police crackdown on the alleged drug trade in the area.

Local reports have also claimed that more Congress leaders from Samaguri could be arrested in connection with the case.