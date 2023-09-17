Bhupen Borah, the State President of Assam Congress, has voiced his astonishment and concern over the decision of the Singapore Government to award the prestigious Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In a statement, Borah called into question the suitability of Sarma for such an honor.

"Lee Kuan Yew, the Father of Singapore, was an exemplary statesman who demonstrated honesty, hardwork and civility all his life.", he said. On the other hand, Himanta Biswa Sarma exemplifies the opposite of everything that Lee Kuan Yew stood for.

Borah argued that Himanta Biswa Sarma's track record and actions stand in stark contrast to the principles upheld by Lee Kuan Yew.

Borah outlined several key reasons for his disapproval stating that Himanta Biswa Sarma is accused of several financial scams and added that Sarma has regularly made highly communalised statements against minorities. He further stated that Himanta Biswa Sarma's government, while organising one public spectacle after another, has failed to provide basic services to citizens. And all this while, the state has gone deeper and deeper into indebtedness.

Given these concerns, Bhupen Borah announced his intention to write to the Singapore Government, using its embassy in India as a channel, to request the withdrawal of the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship awarded to Himanta Biswa Sarma.