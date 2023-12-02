AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal recently made a controversial statement about Congress leader Bhupen Borah ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Ajmal claimed that Borah would receive votes from elephants, dogs, cats, and monkeys if he contested the Kaziranga Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to the media, Ajmal said, "If Congress wins it will be only because of AIUDF's support...if Congress wins in one seat also it was for us...we have said it clearly to the people that wherever we are not contesting, the people should vote for Congress."



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Further speaking on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Ajmal asserted that if Gogoi contests from the Nagoan constituency, then there will be a possible fight between AIUDF with regards to vote share, however, if he contests from any other seat then AIUDF will fully support him.

Replying to a question on whether Ajaml will support Bhupen Borah in the Kaziranga constituency, the AIUDF leader said, "My dear friend is going to Kaziranga to seek votes from elephants, cats, dogs and monkeys and he will get it."

On the support to Bhupen Borah in the Kaziranga constituency, Ajmal claimed that if there are any like-minded voters then he would appeal to support Borah, however, Borah is set loose for sure.