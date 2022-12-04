All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal's sexist remark on the Hindu population, has gone too far grabbing strong attention from the political arena, with the latest being a reaction from Congress leader Bobbeeta Sharma.

Sharma, who is also a filmmaker and senior spokesperson, has taken a much-debated topic to the next round of talk after she shot many relevant questions on her micro-blogging site Twitter.

Miffed and anguished over such a sexist remark from Ajmal, Sharma blasted Assam Women Commission (AWC) for choosing to remain quiet.

Terming Ajmal's comments an insult to all women, Sharma asked AWC what they are doing over the matter and why they are silent.

She further advocated that Ajmal should be arrested immediately and booked under the relevant Sections.

''What is the Assam Women Commission doing? Why is it silent on the extremely outrageous comments of MP Badruddin Ajmal which is an insult to all women? @mygovassam @CMOfficeAssam. He should be immediately booked & arrested''. the Congress leader tweeted.

What is the Assam Women Commission doing? Why is it silent on the extremely outrageous comments of MP Badruddin Ajmal which is an insult to all women? @mygovassam @CMOfficeAssam He should be immediately booked & arrested. — Bobbeeta Sharma (@bobbeeta_sharma) December 3, 2022

On December 2, hours after the Ajaml made the sexist, misogynist, and regressive statement, Assam's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minister Pijush Hazarika slammed and questioned him about what should one learn from Muslims.

"What should Hindus learn from Badruddin Ajmal.. giving birth to 15-20 children? He (Badruddin Ajmal) wants after giving birth to 15-20 children should come up to become an uneducated person or be a thief or a robber...and rich businessmen like Badruddin Ajmal will continue to exploit them," Hazarika had told India Today NE.

The AIUDF chief on December 2, 2022, had said that Muslims get married as per law, girls get married at the age of 18 and boys at 21, however, Hindus do not get married till 40 years only to have illegal relationships with at least 3 wives.

"They keep illegal partners till the age of 40. They don’t make babies and save money. But after the age of 40, they get married. How can you accept children then? When you will sow a seed on fertile land, then you can only get the result. After that, development and growth can be seen everywhere, the AIUDF chief added.

Further, the AIUDF chief also claimed that Hindus should accept the Muslim formula and make their children marry at the age of 20-22 age.

"Make the girls marry at the age of 18-20 and then you see how many children are born," he added.