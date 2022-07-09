Expressing grief and shock at the death of Dibrugarh’s Vineet Bagaria, who chose to end his life after facing death threats, Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has requested a CID investigation as a sou moto case against the Dibrugarh District Police for showing negligence in the case.

In a letter to the Governor of Assam, the senior Congress leader mentioned the major lapses on the part of the Dibrugarh administration and Dibrugarh police which led to Vineet’s death.

Saikia mentioned in the letter that Vineet’s father Kailash Bagaria had earlier informed the Dibrugarh Police about the episodic death threats Vineet had been facing from the accused through a letter dated 05/07/2022.

Even after repeated requests, no action was initiated on the part of the police nor did they register an FIR regarding the matter. This irresponsibility shown on the part of the Dibrugarh Police led to the death of a promising youth who could have been saved if the administration had taken appropriate action on time.

Blaming the police force for abdicating their responsibilities, Saikia urged the government to take strong action against the concerned officer on duty for not taking any timely action even after repeated complaints by the family of the deceased one.

‘’Considering the gravity of the case, I hope you will direct the Assam Police to try this case in a fast-track court and chargesheet against the culprits to be filed within the stipulated time,’’ mentioned Saikia in the letter to the Governor of Assam.

‘’I hope, while profoundly mourning the demise and extending all solidarity and support to the next of kin, you also will take the necessary steps to foster the investigation process so that no culprit gets out from the hand of justice,’’ added Saikia.

It may be mentioned here that Vineet Bagaria, a popular animal activist from Dibrugarh, committed suicide two days after facing mental torture and death threats from four accused -- namely Baidullah Khan, Nishant Sharma and Samsullah Khan, and Sanjay Sharma, who is still absconding.