Congress leader Debabrata Saikia demands into alleged irregularities in flood relief distribution in Nazira

Former Leader of the Opposition and ex-Nazira MLA Debabrata Saikia has urged the Sivasagar district administration to probe alleged irregularities in the distribution of flood relief materials in Nazira Co-District.

Saikia said he had written to the Deputy Commissioner of Sivasagar, alleging that several flood-affected families were left out of the relief distribution process while, in some cases, relief was allegedly being given to people not affected by floods.

He alleged that genuine flood victims in Ward No. 6 of Nazira town, Bihubor Gaon Panchayat and other panchayat areas were forced to manage for days without proper shelter despite being entitled to government assistance. According to him, many displaced families did not receive essential relief items such as tarpaulins, baby food, candles, cooking oil and salt.

Saikia also alleged that some residents were being denied Gratuitous Relief (GR) on the grounds that they were “not voters,” describing the practice as unacceptable and inhuman.

Raising concerns over public health in flood-hit areas, Saikia said the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department had failed to supply chlorine tablets for water purification or provide temporary sanitation facilities for people staying on roadsides and elevated areas, increasing the risk of water-borne diseases.

He has sought immediate administrative intervention to ensure that all eligible flood-affected households receive relief materials as prescribed under the relief manual. He also called for the urgent supply of safe drinking water, chlorine tablets and temporary sanitary toilets at relief camps and roadside shelters in Nazira Co-District.

Saikia further urged the administration to deploy mobile medical units to all affected panchayats and relief camps to prevent outbreaks of disease, and suggested that additional medical teams be brought in from less-affected districts if required.

He also called for strict action against officials or intermediaries found responsible for selectively distributing relief or denying assistance on political or voter-status grounds.

“I expect the district administration to take swift, transparent, and compassionate corrective action to alleviate the suffering of the people of Nazira,” Saikia said.