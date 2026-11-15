Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a series of measures, including Rs 20 lakh compensation for the families of those killed in the fatal road accident in Kaziranga that claimed 26 lives on November 13.

The accident occurred on National Highway 715 at Rongajan in Kaziranga when a traveller collided with a truck, killing 26 people and leaving several others injured.

Saikia, who visited the accident site and the hospital to meet the injured, questioned whether the driver alone should be held responsible for the tragedy. He alleged that negligence on the part of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Transport Department had contributed to the situation.

In his statement, the Congress leader accused the state government of attempting to shift responsibility by blaming the victims instead of addressing concerns over highway safety and administrative lapses.

Following his visit, Saikia said he had written an urgent letter to the Prime Minister, placing five key demands before the Centre.

Among his demands, he sought compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the families of each person killed in the accident, along with rehabilitation and livelihood assistance for affected families. He also called for free medical treatment for all those injured.

On highway safety, Saikia demanded the immediate suspension of toll collection on the road, citing its deteriorating condition. He also sought a comprehensive safety audit of National Highway 715 and the early completion of the proposed elevated corridor project.

Highlighting the need to strengthen healthcare facilities in the region, the Congress leader called for the establishment of a government multi-speciality hospital equipped with a modern trauma care centre in the Kaziranga-Bokakhat area.

Saikia also raised environmental and transparency concerns, demanding an end to illegal stone mining, protection of all nine wildlife corridors in the Kaziranga region and public disclosure of details relating to land acquisition for Reliance and Vantara.

Additionally, he sought a special livelihood package for farmers, tea garden workers and unemployed people living in areas surrounding Kaziranga.

Stressing the need to balance conservation with the welfare of local communities, Saikia said the protection of Kaziranga must go hand in hand with safeguarding the interests of people living in the region