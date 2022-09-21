Expressing concern over the faulty meter readings that have led to the inflated electricity bills, Congress leader Debabrata Saikia, has urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to address the issue immediately and look into the alleged meter box scam in Assam that has led to errant electricity bills, thus causing a massive headache among the citizens.

Slamming the electricity board for charging exorbitantly from the citizens, especially the financially poor background families, Saikia further said that the government should rethink their decision and only after due deliberation with all the concerned authorities, officials should take the final decision.

It may be mentioned here that there have been numerous complaints of inflated electricity bills in the last few weeks owing to “faulty meters” installed recently by the government.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Apurba Bhattacharjee had even recently alleged that in some parts of the state the power bills are 22 percent to 28 percent higher than the actual consumption.

The Assam unit of Congress had come down heavily on the Himanta-led government over charges of recruitment, transfer, and electricity scams, accusing the saffron party of deluding the people of Assam in the name of ‘ache din.’

Meanwhile, Debabrata Saikia also raised the issue of random transfers of government officials in the state while addressing a press conference.

“They had told that they will launch a portal based on which the transfer postings of officials will be officiated then after. But no such portal has been launched yet by the government. There have been talks of officials being transferred as per their wishes. I would urge the ministers, MLAs to stop this entire process and accordingly transfer the officials as per the law,” Saikia added.