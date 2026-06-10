Congress leader Debabrata Saikia urges PM Modi to establish regional recruitment centre in Guwahati for northeast vacancies

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the establishment of a dedicated Regional Recruitment Centre in Guwahati to oversee recruitment for Central Government offices, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and public sector banks operating across the Northeastern region.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister on June 10, Saikia highlighted what he described as a growing unemployment crisis among the youth of the Northeast, particularly in Assam, and called for structural reforms in the recruitment process for central government institutions and PSUs functioning in the region.

Referring to data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) Annual Report 2025, Saikia stated that Assam continues to lag behind national averages on several employment indicators. According to the figures cited in the letter, Assam recorded an overall unemployment rate of 3.7 per cent compared to the national average of 3.1 per cent, while urban unemployment stood at 6.4 per cent against the national figure of 4.8 per cent. Youth unemployment in the 15–29 age group was reported at 12.6 per cent, with urban youth unemployment reaching 20.6 per cent and urban female youth unemployment rising to 30.8 per cent.

The Congress leader argued that the existing recruitment framework for institutions such as the Railways, Border Security Force, Staff Selection Commission, public sector banks, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and Oil India creates significant challenges for aspirants from the Northeast. He said recruitment examinations and selection processes are largely conducted through centres located in metropolitan cities outside the region, compelling candidates to incur substantial travel and accommodation expenses.

According to Saikia, the absence of a regional recruitment mechanism has resulted in local youth facing disadvantages in accessing employment opportunities available within the Northeast itself. He alleged that vacancies in central government establishments and PSUs operating in the region are increasingly being filled by candidates from outside the Northeast.

To address the issue, Saikia proposed the establishment of a Regional Recruitment Centre in Guwahati, citing the city's connectivity, administrative infrastructure, and strategic position as the principal gateway to the Northeast. He urged the Centre to allocate ₹500 crore for the creation and operationalisation of the facility within six months.

The letter further sought the introduction of a local recruitment policy under which 70 per cent of positions up to the Deputy Manager and Grade III levels in central government offices, PSUs, and public sector banks located in the Northeast would be reserved for domiciled candidates from the eight Northeastern states. The remaining 30 per cent, he suggested, could remain open to candidates from across the country. For lower-tier administrative and support positions, Saikia advocated a fully local recruitment model.

Saikia contended that such measures would be consistent with constitutional provisions relating to residence-based employment requirements and the protection of the economic interests of indigenous and tribal communities. He also referred to the Centre’s development initiatives for the Northeast and urged the Prime Minister to personally intervene to address the employment concerns of the region's youth.

The Senior Congress leader said the proposed reforms would help improve access to employment opportunities, reduce regional disparities, and strengthen economic participation among young people in the Northeast.