Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on September 28 expressed grief as well as shock after learning about IIT-Guwahati professor Dr Chandan Mahanta.

Taking to platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote about Dr Mahanta and how he has been guided by the professor many times on issues relating to ecology, especially in the northeast. “When I was Environment Minister I would consult Dr. Chandan Mahanta of IIT Guwahati often on the ecological impacts of dams, especially in the Northeast. I was guided by him in many ways. It therefore came as a shock to learn of his untimely demise that I have just been made aware of. He was a true scholar deeply interested in policy issues and prepared to say what he thought needed to be said”, wrote Jairam Ramesh on X.

Professor Chandan Mahanta was a distinguished figure in academia, who breathed his last at the age of 61 on September 26th, 2023, at his residence in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, where he once served as the Dean of Student Affairs and the Head of the Department of Civil Engineering, as well as the Center for Environment.

He was fighting with brain tumor Glyoblastoma, for last 2 years. With the best of the efforts of medical care and family, he succumbed to the disease.

He played a pivotal role during the formative years of IIT Guwahati, being among its earliest members. His contribution spans from the many national and international projects in the field of river science and water sustainability.



Also read : Assam: IIT Guwahati professor Chandan Mahanta passes away at the age of 61