Following AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal's statements on party officials, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh referred to him as the "mouthpiece" of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to a press release issued by the Congress General Secretary, Ajmal made very unacceptable and totally false statements about party leaders in Assam.

While talking to the media, Jairam Ramesh also asserted that Ajmal had "nothing whatever to do with the UPA".

Ramesh said the "not easy" choice was made in the hope that Ajmal will be a steady and loyal partner, noting that the Congress and AIUDF had contested the last assembly elections in Assam together.

He went on to say that Congress and the AIUDF fought together in the recent assembly elections. That choice had not been simple for Congress to make. However, it was done with the hope that Ajmal would be a consistent and loyal partner who would bolster secular forces in the state and country.

Reports also suggested that according to the Congress politician, "it became quite evident that Ajmal had worked out an accord with the Chief Minister of Assam" following the election results.

"The two formed a friendship solely for the aim of maligning and defaming Congress and its leadership."

According to the reports, Ajmal said that Congress officials had links to Sarma and got "packets" from him.

Jairam Ramesh remarked that Sarma and Ajmal "have mounted this new offensive disturbed by the remarkable success of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra as well as that of the Bharat Jodo Yatra-Assam".