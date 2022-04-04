Senior Congress leader Nilamoni Sen Deka on Monday made serious allegations against Former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora. Deka alleged that Rs 50 lakh scams took place during Ripun Bora’s tenure in the Congress party.

Former cabinet minister Nilamoni Sen Deka slammed the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) for its alleged misrule and corruption.

Nilamoni Sen Deka stated that cracks appeared in the Congress party after the demise of the former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

According to Deka, Corruption, misrule, economic corruption, and tickets selling are emerged in the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

He claimed that atleast 30 candidates bought tickets from the party in the last Assam Assembly polls.

Speaking to the media, Nilamoni Sen Deka said, ‘‘Atleast 30 candidates bought tickets from the party in the last Assam Assembly polls, I have the record. Everybody knows that Rs 50 lakh scam took place during former APCC president Ripun Bora’s tenure in Congress. An investigation into the matter is going on. Corruption is increased with high levels in the Congress party. Even in the municipality polls, Congress leaders and workers have taken money from candidates for tickets in Barpeta, Mangaldai, etc.’’