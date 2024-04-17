Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled election rally in Nalbari, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the PM of avoiding upper Assam, where polls are due in the first phase, alleging he is "afraid" of facing tea garden workers for "not fulfilling" promises.

Addressing a press conference, Khera criticized Modi's roadshow through the busy Guwahati-Shillong Road, claiming it caused inconvenience to commuters, including patients and office-goers.

Expressing puzzlement over Modi's absence in upper Assam, Khera cited issues such as tea garden workers' wages remaining stagnant at Rs 250 per day and delays in the completion of national highway four-laning projects.

Elections for five Lok Sabha constituencies - Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur - in upper Assam are slated for April 19, while Nalbari falls under the Barpeta seat, with polls scheduled for May 7.

Khera also criticized the denial of permission for Rahul Gandhi's 'Nyay Yatra' in Guwahati, contrasting it with the allowance of road closures for Modi's rally, alleging a biased approach by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Asserting that the PM, post-election declaration, is merely a "caretaker PM," Khera stressed the importance of equal treatment under the law for all.

Moreover, Khera lambasted Modi for not visiting violence-hit Manipur, offering to facilitate his visit and witness the situation firsthand if Assam CM Sarma does not arrange transportation.

The senior Congress leader concluded his statements by participating in a motorbike rally covering various parts of the Jorhat constituency.