Congress leader Pawan Khera arrives in Guwahati for crime branch questioning over defamation complaint

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera reached Guwahati on July 23 to appear before the Assam Police Crime Branch in Guwahati, in connection with an ongoing defamation case filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Khera arrived in Guwahati from Delhi and reached the Crime Branch office after being summoned for questioning. His appearance comes after he had earlier missed multiple scheduled dates, citing health concerns and prior political engagements.

Speaking to reporters before appearing for questioning, Khera said he had responded to the summons issued by the Crime Branch.

Explaining his earlier inability to appear despite repeated summonses, Khera said he had informed the investigating agency about his health condition and party commitments. "I had requested the Crime Branch as I was unwell and had party programmes. They accepted my request," he said.

The Crime Branch had most recently directed Khera to appear on July 17 after he failed to attend earlier scheduled appearances. According to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), he was then attending the Congress' 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Bengaluru, where Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to participate.

Although Khera did not attend on the latest scheduled date, he had previously appeared before the Crime Branch on two occasions and was questioned as part of the ongoing investigation. He has also secured interim bail from the Supreme Court in connection with the same case..