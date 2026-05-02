Congress leader Pawan Khera calls Supreme Court bail order a victory against “political vendetta”

Congress leader Pawan Khera on May 2 termed the Supreme Court of India order granting him anticipatory bail in the Assam case as a victory for “personal liberty” and constitutional democracy, while accusing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of misusing state power for political vendetta.

In a post on X after securing relief from the apex court, Khera thanked senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and his legal team, along with top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K. C. Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh for standing by him during the legal battle.

The case stems from allegations made by Khera regarding multiple passports allegedly held by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of the Assam Chief Minister. Following his remarks, Assam Police registered an FIR against him on charges linked to forgery and defamation.

While granting anticipatory bail, the Supreme Court observed that the allegations and counter-allegations in the matter appeared to be “prima facie politically motivated” and influenced by political rivalry. The court also criticised certain observations made earlier by the Gauhati High Court, calling them “erroneous” and not based on proper appreciation of the material placed on record.

The apex court directed Khera to cooperate with the investigation, refrain from influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence, and not leave the country without prior permission from the competent court.

Reacting to the verdict, Khera said the order was “not only a personal victory and a source of relief,” but also a reminder that “as long as we remain a constitutional democracy, personal liberty cannot be sacrificed for political vendetta.” He ended his statement with the phrase, “Satyameva Jayate.”