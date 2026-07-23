Congress leader Pawan Khera to likely to appear before Assam Crime Branch today in defamation case

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera is likely to appear before the Assam Police Crime Branch in Guwahati on July 23 at around 11 am in connection with an ongoing defamation case filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to reports, Khera is likely to arrive in Guwahati on a flight from Delhi before presenting himself for questioning as part of the investigation.

The Crime Branch had earlier issued a third summons directing Khera to appear on July 17. However, he did not attend, with the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) stating that he was engaged in the Congress programme 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' in Bengaluru, where Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to participate.

The July 17 absence marked the third occasion on which Khera did not appear before investigators despite being summoned. However, he had previously appeared before the Crime Branch on two occasions and was questioned as part of the ongoing probe.

In the meantime, Khera also obtained interim bail from the Supreme Court in connection with the same case, providing him protection while the investigation continues.

Officials said Khera's expected appearance on Thursday is likely to be a significant step in the investigation, as the Assam Police Crime Branch proceeds with its inquiry into the defamation complaint.