Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to visit Assam today to strengthen support for party candidate Gaurav Gogoi.

The Congress General Secretary will land at Jorhat airport at 10:45 PM, and will travel directly to Titabar to participate in a series of road shows.

Priyanka Gandhi's participation in the campaign highlights the Congress's ongoing efforts to win in Assam. After her engagements in Titabar, she will leave for Agartala in the afternoon, marking the end of her outreach in the region.

With the political scenario in Assam heating up, Priyanka Gandhi's presence is expected to boost the Congress's election strategy, reinforcing their message and gathering support before the important polls.

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