In a political uphill battle that broke all previous records, in Parliamentary Constituency 2-Dhubri (Assam), Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain emerged victorious with 10,12,476 votes defeating AIUDF candidate Badruddin Ajmal, as anticipated.

In contrast, AIUDF candidate Badruddin Ajmal, a member of parliament who represented the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency three times consecutively—in 2009, 2014, and 2019 Lok Sabha elections—was defeated by Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain by a substantial majority in this Lok Sabha election 2024.

Badruddin Ajmal has committed serious irregularities in the development of his MP fund during the past fifteen years. This is one of the reasons why the voters this time did not support Badruddin Ajmal from the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency. In the meantime, Jabed Islam, the AGP candidate for the BJP, received 4,38,594 votes. As a result, a significant percentage of the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency supported Congress candidate Rakibul during the vote.

The Dhubri constituency has seen a massive voter turnout in the 2024 general election held on May 7, wherein 24,50,041 numbers of electors out of 26,60,827 electors went to the polling stations to cast their votes giving a voter turnout of 92.08 percent in all of its 11 assembly constituencies that make up the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat.

Under the vigilant supervision of District Commissioner Dibakar Nath, the district administration has ensured a meticulous and transparent counting process at Bholanath College.

The political landscape in Dhubri appears poised for a significant shift with Rakibul Hussain's apparent victory. The community eagerly anticipates the conclusive results, cementing Hussain's lead and potentially shaping the future political dynamics of the constituency.