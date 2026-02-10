Congress leader Shivakumar attends Assam poll strategy meeting in Delhi

Congress leader and Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar attended a high-level meeting on the Assam assembly elections at the party’s headquarters, Indira Bhawan, on February 10.

Speaking to reporters after the discussions, Shivakumar rejected speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka, asserting that he enjoys the backing of all 136 Congress MLAs in the state, not merely 80 as claimed by some quarters.

He said his visit to Delhi was limited to election-related meetings and that he would share updates if there were any developments.

The meeting, held at 4 pm at the AICC office, focused on political strategy and preparations for upcoming elections, with several senior Congress leaders in attendance. The party has named Shivakumar as a senior observer for the Assam polls, alongside former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The Assam assembly elections are scheduled for April–May, with the Congress stepping up organisational and strategic planning as the campaign enters a decisive phase.