An internal dispute within the Silchar District Congress over the alleged sale of 10 kathas of land has escalated into a legal battle, with Congress leader Abhijeet Pal filing a police complaint against Sajjal Acharya and also initiating a criminal defamation case.

The controversy began on October 26, when reports surfaced in media outlets and on social media alleging that Sajjal Acharya had sold 10 kathas of land to an individual named Joy Kumar Saha. The issue reportedly drew the attention of the state Congress leadership, following which Pradesh Congress president Gaurav Gogoi summoned Acharya on the same night.

On October 28, Acharya held a press conference to clarify his position, alleging that attempts were being made to malign him by holding him responsible for the land purchase involving Abhijeet Pal.

Meanwhile, four Congress workers lodged objections at the Silchar Settlement Office seeking clarification over the land transaction. An RTI application was also filed to obtain details of the land documents.

Abhijeet Pal, addressing a press conference on Friday, claimed that an RTI report received on the 18th revealed Sajjal Acharya’s signatures on documents related to the land. He said his long association with Acharya within the party enabled him to identify the signatures.

Pal further alleged that Acharya had applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to transfer the 10 kathas of land in exchange for money. He said he had decided to pursue legal action to establish the truth and had filed a case against Acharya at Silchar Sadar Police Station.

Pal also sought the inclusion of Joy Kumar Saha, the alleged land buyer, and advocate Paresh Das in the investigation. In addition to the police complaint, he has filed a criminal defamation case against Acharya, alleging that attempts were made to discredit him in connection with the land controversy.

Pal said several documents obtained through RTI had already been submitted to the police and assured that he would cooperate with the investigation.

With the land dispute now entering the legal arena and a separate defamation case underway, the controversy has intensified within the Silchar Congress, with the outcome of the investigation likely to shape the next course of the dispute.