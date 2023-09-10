Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma delivered a scathing rebuke to the Congress party on September 10, accusing its members of adopting the "Gandhi" surname merely for political gain.

Sarma's asserted, "Every time an election approaches, Congress initiates a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (Unite India Rally). But once the Karnataka elections concluded, they swiftly proclaimed themselves to be 'INDIA.' They declared, 'We are now INDIA,' as if they represent the entire nation. I reminded them that they are leaders of duplicates. First, Mahatma Gandhi secured India's freedom, and then you adopted the 'Gandhi' surname, transforming yourselves into duplicate Gandhis."

He continued, "The first scam in India was this 'title' scam... They aspire to assume the identity of the entire nation. If a criminal takes up the Gandhi surname tomorrow, does he become a saint? By adopting the name 'INDIA,' you have committed a sin because you have done nothing to bring glory to the nation... You lack the right to claim the name 'India,' let alone 'Bharat.'"

In a parting message, Sarma humbly appealed, "I have a simple request: at the very least, Rahul Gandhi should consider relinquishing the 'Gandhi' surname. Even that is a duplicated title."