Several senior Congress leaders from Assam's Tinsukia, along with representatives from various organisations including All Assam Mech Kachari Student, Tirap Autonomous District Council Demand Committee, Tangsa Script Development Committee, paid tribute to state's veteran Congress leader Lukam Tulum.

Tulum died at the age of 93 on June 12 at his residence in Kharankong village of Margherita Constituency. On Tuesday (June 18), an "Adhya Shradho" ceremony was held at his home to honour his memory.

Pallab Shyam Wailung, General Secretary and spokesperson of Tirap Autonomous District Council Demand Committee, highlighted Lukam Tulum's significant contributions, mentioning his service in the Burmese Army during World War II.

Wailung also noted Tulum's close association with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia, and Tarun Gogoi, recalling Saikia's offer of a ticket to contest from Margherita Constituency, which Tulum declined.

Sengkhum Mossang, General Secretary of Tangsa Script Development Committee, praised Tulum as a pioneer of the Tangsa language, attributing his efforts to the celebration of World Mother Language Day on February 21. Mossang highlighted Tulum's role in preserving Tangsa cultural traditions, particularly through the Wihu-Kuh Festival.

Reflecting on Tulum's legacy, a senior Congress leader from Digboi described him as a versatile personality who remained dedicated to the Congress party throughout his life.

The Tirap Autonomous District Council Demand and All Assam Mech Kachari Student expressed their condolences to Lukam Tulum's family and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved relatives during this time of loss.