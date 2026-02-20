Congress left borders open, led to infiltration in Assam: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, February 20, accused the Congress of leaving the country’s borders open during its tenure, leading to large-scale infiltration in Assam. He asserted that the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken effective steps to curb the issue.

Addressing a programme in Assam’s Cachar district, Shah alleged that the previous Congress government failed to initiate meaningful development projects in the state. In contrast, he said, infrastructure development has gained significant momentum under the present dispensation, with nearly 14 kilometres of roads being constructed daily, the highest rate in the country.

During the event, the Union Minister also launched the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) from Cachar. The initiative aims to strengthen infrastructure and improve living conditions in border villages and will cover 15 states and two Union Territories across the country.