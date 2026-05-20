Congress Legislature Party leadership decision awaited, Gaurav Gogoi meets central leadership

Senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on May 20 said the party high command will take the final decision on the appointment of the Congress Legislature Party leader in Assam after consultations with party MLAs.

Gogoi made the remarks after returning from discussions with the Congress central leadership regarding the selection of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Addressing reporters, Gogoi said the All India Congress Committee (AICC) would decide who would lead the Congress legislative wing in the state.

“The All India Congress Committee will take the decision on who will become the party leader,” Gogoi said.

He also informed that a meeting of opposition legislators is scheduled to be held on Thursday evening.

According to Gogoi, the party high command will arrive at a decision regarding the Leader of the Opposition after discussions with Congress legislators.

He further stated that Congress MLAs would jointly visit the Assam Assembly on Thursday, signalling efforts to maintain unity within the party ahead of the Assembly proceedings.

The development comes amid growing political interest over the Congress leadership structure in Assam following the formation of the new Assembly.