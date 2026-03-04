Congress may have no Hindu MLA in 2026 Assembly: Assam BJP

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 3 claimed that the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections would script “unprecedented political history”, asserting that the Congress may not have a single Hindu MLA in the next Assembly.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s State headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, State BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita alleged that for the first time in Assam’s legislative history, the Congress would stand devoid of a single Hindu representative.

He further claimed that no opposition party may secure the one-sixth strength required in the 126-member Assembly to attain recognition of a Leader of the Opposition, potentially leading to the Assembly functioning without a formally designated Opposition Leader.

Kalita asserted that 104 constituencies in the state have aligned with what he termed the “indigenous aspirations” of Assam, while the Opposition would largely be restricted to contesting in 22 minority-dominated constituencies. He alleged that the Congress was engaged in internal rivalry instead of presenting a cohesive political vision.

Drawing historical parallels, he said that post-independence Congress leaders such as Gopinath Bordoloi, Bishnuram Medhi and Bimala Prasad Chaliha had taken firm positions on issues of infiltration and demographic imbalance. He alleged that present-day Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi was pursuing a different political course.

Kalita expressed confidence that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would lead the BJP to a third consecutive term in office, claiming that the party and its allies were poised to win more than 100 seats in the 2026 polls.

He also alleged that while the state government was addressing the concerns of indigenous communities, the Congress was focused on rehabilitating evicted settlers and restoring disputed land, which he said diverged from the priorities of the indigenous population.

On the occasion of Doul Utsav and Holi, Kalita extended greetings to the people of Assam on behalf of the State BJP. He said that the five-day celebrations at Batadrava Than, following its reconstruction, had enhanced the spiritual significance of the festival. He also highlighted celebrations at Barpeta Satra, associated with the Vaishnavite tradition propagated by Srimanta Sankardeva and Madhavdeva.