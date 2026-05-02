Congress meets alliance partners in Assam, rejects exit polls ahead of results day

The Congress on May 2 held a key meeting with its alliance partners in Assam and rejected exit poll projections, asserting that the opposition coalition was on course to form the next government in the state when votes are counted on May 4.

Senior party leaders and observers D. K. Shivakumar, Bhupesh Baghel and Jitendra Singh participated in the discussions with alliance partners in Guwahati ahead of the declaration of results.

The Congress-led alliance includes Akhil Gogoi’s Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Communist Party of India (Marxist), All Party Hill Leaders Conference and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation.

Speaking after the meeting, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi said the alliance partners had reached a common understanding that they would comfortably form the government in Assam. He dismissed exit polls predicting an NDA majority, saying such surveys were aimed at creating an atmosphere in favour of the ruling bloc.

Gogoi said the people of Assam, including farmers, youth and women, wanted a change and urged party workers to remain vigilant till counting day. He added that the alliance had held extensive discussions with booth-level leaders, candidates and associates, and remained confident of victory.

Exit polls have largely forecast an advantage for the BJP-led NDA, but the Congress maintained that the final outcome would differ significantly once votes are counted on May 4.