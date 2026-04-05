“Congress mentally bankrupt with no vision”: JP Nadda attacks opposition in Assam rally

Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda on April 5, launched a sharp attack on the Congress, calling it a “mentally bankrupt” party lacking any clear manifesto or programme.

Addressing an election rally at Dimoria in support of AGP candidate Tapan Das, Nadda alleged that the Congress is a “tired and broken party” that only knows how to divide society. “The Congress is mentally bankrupt without any manifesto or programme. They only spread hate and practice vote-bank politics,” he said.

Highlighting the Centre’s efforts amid global challenges, Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to ensure essential commodities, including LPG cylinders, reach every household while keeping inflation under control. “Despite global price rise, Modi-ji is making efforts so that common people are not affected,” he added.

Taking a dig at the Congress leadership, Nadda referred to former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and said while he respects him, his son Gaurav Gogoi continues divisive politics. He also mentioned former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, questioning his engagement with Assam despite representing the state in the Rajya Sabha.

Nadda exuded confidence that the BJP-led alliance will return to power for a third consecutive term in Assam, while predicting continued electoral setbacks for the Congress under Rahul Gandhi.

He further said that Assam has witnessed significant transformation in the last decade under the “double-engine” government, with development initiatives by the Centre being effectively implemented by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The agenda of this election is to make Assam a developed state. The next BJP government will also implement the Uniform Civil Code to ensure equality before law,” Nadda said.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.