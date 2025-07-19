Congress MLA Abul Kalam must apologise for insulting journalist on live show, says Pijush Hazarika

Assam BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika on July 19 condemned Congress MLA Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam for using abusive language against senior journalist Rajdeep Bailung Baruah during a live talk show on a local news channel. Hazarika said that the MLA's behaviour was not only disrespectful but also a "shameful act that deserves strong condemnation."

The incident happened during a televised political discussion where tensions reportedly escalated between the Congress MLA and the show’s moderator. According to viewers and news staff present, MLA Rasheed Alam, who represents Goalpara East constituency used unparliamentary words and behaved rudely with the journalist, who is also the channel’s senior anchor and news editor.

Reacting to the incident, Minister Pijush Hazarika said, “Such behaviour towards the media is completely unacceptable. Our government stands firmly against any attempt to intimidate or disrespect journalists. The Congress party and the MLA must apologise to Shri Baruah and the people of Assam.”

Rajdeep Bailung Baruah, after removing the MLA from the program mid-way, stated on air that unless the Congress party and Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi offer a public apology, they will bar Congress leaders, including Rasheed Alam, from appearing on their news channel in future debates and discussions. “Respecting journalists is not optional. We demand a clear apology or there will be a complete ban on their presence in our programs,” he said.

Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam has not issued any public statement or apology so far. Rasheed Alam is a two-time MLA from Goalpara East, elected on an Indian National Congress ticket in both 2016 and 2021.