Congress MLA joins Raijor Dal ahead of Assembly polls; Bhupen Borah hanging by a thread

Assam Congress faced fresh turbulence on February 16 as three-time MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal officially joined the Raijor Dal ahead of the crucial assembly polls, while former state unit chief Bhupen Borah’s political future hung in the balance.

Mandal, who represents the Goalpara West constituency, took the step in the presence of Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi. “I am happy to join the growing Raijor Dal under Gogoi. I am looking forward to strengthening his hands as a simple worker,” Mandal said at the joining ceremony, signalling a boost for the opposition ahead of the elections.

The Congress, however, stated that Mandal had not yet submitted his resignation letter to the party.

Meanwhile, Bhupen Borah submitted his resignation to the party high command, citing that he was “ignored” by the leadership. The party high command, including senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, met him to discuss the matter, after which he requested more time to reconsider his decision.

“I have sought time till tomorrow morning to talk to my family and take a decision in this regard,” Borah told reporters outside his residence.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended an open invitation to Borah to join the BJP, promising to help him secure a “safe seat” if he switched sides.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders, including state chief Gaurav Gogoi, MP Pradyut Bordoloi, and Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, met Borah to persuade him to stay. Gogoi praised Borah as “a pillar of strength” for the party and a true guardian of Assamese culture and Congress ideology, apologising as a younger brother if Borah had felt hurt over internal issues.

Borah’s indecision underscores the growing unrest within Congress ranks as the party struggles to retain relevance in Assam ahead of the elections. With Mandal’s formal exit to Rajya Dal and Borah’s position uncertain, the opposition faces mounting challenges in consolidating its base.