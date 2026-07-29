Congress MLA urges Assam government to release six months Orunodoi benefits together

Congress MLA Joy Prakash Das has urged the Assam government to provide enhanced financial assistance to families affected by the recent floods in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts.

The legislator demanded that women beneficiaries of the Orunodoi scheme in the three flood-hit districts be provided six months' worth of Orunodoi financial assistance in a single instalment to help them cope with the crisis.

Das also called on the government to provide Rs 1 lakh as compensation to every flood-affected household, stating that many families have suffered extensive damage to their homes, property and livelihoods.

Additionally, he demanded that the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods be given Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia assistance, saying the existing relief is inadequate considering the magnitude of the disaster.

The Congress MLA appealed to the state government to adopt stronger relief and rehabilitation measures to support flood-affected families and help them rebuild their lives.