Former Assam Congress general secretary Kamrul Islam Choudhury, on Monday, said several Congress MLAs have good relations with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

While speaking exclusively with India Today NE, Choudhury claimed that they (Congress MLAs) speak in favour of their party in internal meetings, but they support Assam CM.

‘’In party meetings, they will speak against BJP and Assam CM but they have good relations with the CM,’’ he added.

Commenting on Gaurav Gogoi, he said that the latter had failed to deliver what his father and ex-chief minister Tarun Gogoi got from the Congress, adding, ’’The Congress party has given a lot to ex-Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.’’

‘’He is an MP, he has won two times but what I think is that what Tarun Gogoi has got from the party, his son (Gaurav Gogoi) has failed to deliver the same to Assam Congress,’’ he told India Today NE.

Speaking further over his resignation, he said the instability of the Congress party in the last few months has left no

‘’ See, this is not a sudden decision as for the three to four months, I had spoken to some of my colleagues who are in politics with me. We all opined that Congress was going ahead on such a line which is totally against the belief of masses,’’ he added.

In addition to this, he also asserted that if he stays in Congress, he would not have been able to deliver to the people in terms works.

‘’Ever since I joined the Congress, from secretary level to a worker everyone has sentiments for the Congress family. We used to believe that each and everyone is part of the Congress family. But now that sentiment has lost in Assam,’’ he added.

Choudhury further added that the way some MLA’s from Assam Congress and APCC leadership and leadership sitting in Delhi lacked in putting efforts to guide the party ahead.

He also slammed the Congress leadership in Delhi for not taking any action against those MLAs who had voted for BJP candidates in both the presidential elections and Rajya Sabha elections.

‘’The APCC leaders sitting in Delhi, could have taken action against such practices going on in the party but nothing sort of that happened,’’ he said.

When asked whether he would to like say anything to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, Choudhury opined that he was not capable of saying or suggesting any thing to them.

‘’ I am not that level of leader to say anything to them. But still, for the betterment of the Congress party, I would like to request all the Congress leaders that before Bharat Jodo they should do Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Jodo,’’ he added.

He also claimed that these things are taking place in the party due to miscommunication, ignorance, and negligence on the part of the leaders sitting in Delhi.

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