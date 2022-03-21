Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that many Congress MLAs are eager to join the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Rajya Sabha election in 2022. Sarma expressed confidence that the BJP would win two RS seats in Assam.

"The Congress Party is unaware that many of their MLAs are planning to join the BJP. Furthermore, in Rajya Sabha elections, candidates are not required to follow the whip issued by the party. We will be able to get both seats based on this calculation "Assam's chief minister stated.

BJP has fielded Pabitra Margherita for Rajya Sabha election while Congress has nominated Assam PCC president Ripun Bora. The BJP's ally, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), has nominated Rwngwra Narzary for the RS election for the second seat. The ruling party has declared its support for Narzary.

The Election Commission has declared elections for 13 Upper House seats in six states that will become vacant in April. The election will be held for two seats in Assam, one in Himachal Pradesh, one in Nagaland, and one in Tripura. Elections will also be held in Kerala for three seats. Five seats in Punjab will also become vacant when five members retire on April 9.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 22. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures has been scheduled on March 24. The counting of votes of the poll scheduled on March 31 will take place on the day of polling from 5 pm onwards.