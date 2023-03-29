Congress legislators donned black clothes and protested at the Assam Legislative Assembly premises on March 29 against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP.

The party MLAs marched towards the Assembly to protest the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi following his conviction by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi was found guilty of making the remark about "Modi surname." The Congress leader allegedly said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" prior to the Lok Sabha general elections in 2019. during a rally for the public in Kolar, Karnataka.

Purnesh Modi, an MLA for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a former minister in Gujarat, had filed a complaint against the Congress leader on the basis of it. He received a two-year prison sentence from a court in Surat on March 23. However, the court granted Rahul Gandhi bail after requiring him to post a Rs 10,000 bail bond.

The next day, Rahul Gandhi was precluded as an Individual from the Lok Sabha. “Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. March 23, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” the Lok Sabha secretariat stated in a notification sent to the Congress leader.

In response to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP, members of the Congress party staged massive demonstrations on March 25 across the nation.

A large number of agitators also set fire to an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Wayanad, where Congress leaders took to the streets.

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