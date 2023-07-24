Assam Congress MP Abdul Khaleque has proposed an adjournment motion notice against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent remark on the ‘Mia Muslim Community’ for an exorbitant price of vegetables in Guwahati city.

In a letter to the secretary-general Lok Sabha, the Member of Parliament stated that the chief minister further added that an Assamese will not charge a fellow Assamese at such a high price.

The letter reads, "The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma has in the recent past commented in an unconstitutional manner. He went on to blame the Mia Muslim community for exorbitant price of vegetables in Guwahati. He further added that an Assamese will not charge a fellow Assamese at such high price. Comments like this against a particular community amount to hate speech. And such a statement by a person occupying high constitutional post like Chief Minister is very dangerous and is capable to shaking the diversities of our society. Create disturbances between communities which are otherwise existing in peaceful manner,” MP Khaleque wrote in the letter.



Also Read: Assam: MP Ajit Bhuyan, minority organisations files FIRs against Himanta Biswa Sarma in separate police stations

Earlier on July 17, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan filed an FIR against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remark on the Miya community.

The FIR which has been lodged in the Dispur police station states- "Himanta Biswa Sarma, CM of Assam asked people from Upper Assam area to come to Guwahati and in that event he would clear Guwahati from Mias. Apart from making said statement which is available on social media. Such statements on the face of it are interned to create a division among different communities in the state and clearly prejudicial to national integration."

"The Apex Court has directed all States and Union Territories to register cases over hate speech even if no complaint is made by various leaders of the ruling party targeting a community the Police is not taking any action. In view of the same I am lodging this FIR bringing to your notice the aforesaid statement of the Chief Minister and requesting you for registering a case under Section 153A, 153B and also U/S 295A of the Indian Penal Code and to investigate the matter and to take action so that the fragile peace in the state is not disturbed," the FIR states.