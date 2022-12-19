Lionel Messi's name will resonate across the athletic globe as Argentina defeated France in the FIFA World Cup final after the football ace gave Argentina the lead from the penalty spot in the first half alone.

However, fans are now bringing up an imaginary connection and claiming the 35-year-old footballer was born in Assam.

The reality is Lionel Messi has been born and bought up in central Argentina.

Meanwhile, a viral tweet which was later deleted by Congress MP Abdul Khaleque showed his massive support and love towards Lionel Messi but out of excitement claimed that the Argentinean-born football star was born in Assam.

In the tweet which was later deleted, the Congress MP wrote, "Congratulations from the core of heart. We are proud of you for your Assam connection."

Further one of the social media users while asking the MP how Messi is associated with Assam, this the MP replied: "Yes, he was born in Assam."

On the other hand, hilarious memes have started flooding the social media space with one of the most trending beings - "If Messi Was Born In Assam"- he would have got a government job as a DSP.